Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

The Colorado Rapids entertain LA Galaxy at DSG Park in MLS on Wednesday. The Galaxy have one league win and are bottom of the Western Conference, while the Rapids have six wins and are ninth.

Colorado have lost their last three games, failing to score in two straight games in a 1-0 home loss to Orlando City. Galaxy, meanwhile, recorded their first win of the league last month, overcoming Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home.

They continued that unbeaten run against St. Louis City earlier this month, in a 3-3 draw. Gabriel Pec bagged a brace, while Marco Reus had two assists.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 96 times across competitions, with LA leading 49-34.

They last met in the MLS Cup playoffs last season, which the Galaxy won 9-1 on aggregate.

Both teams have scored 18 goals in 18 MLS games this season. The Galaxy have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 39 goals.

The Galaxy are winless in 12 away games in the regular season.

The Rapids have won twice in eight league games, losing six.

The Galaxy won their four meetings against the Rapids last season, scoring 15 times.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy Prediction

The Rapids have suffered three straight defeats, scoring once and conceding five times. They have won one of their last seven games in the fixture, with that triumph coming away from home in 2023. Their last four MLS wins have come at home.

Galaxy, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two league games, scoring five times. They have scored seven times in their last two away games in the fixture. Considering the current form of both teams, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Colorado 1-1 LA

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

