Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

Colorado Rapids host Los Angeles at the DSG Park in their final league game of the 2025 MLS season. Without a win in their last three games, the hosts will be aiming to pick up a victory and finish on a strong note.

Chris Armas' side are in 10th place with 40 points from 33 games and only 11 wins in the bag, the last of which came on 14 September. The Pids beat Houston Dynamo 2-1 in stoppage time as Felipe Andrade netted an own goal in the sixth added minute.

Jack McGlynn's second-half goal for the visitors almost earned them a point as Cole Bassett's 10th-minute strike for Colorado was canceled out. However, their luck has run out since then, as they have lost to FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake on either side of a draw with Minnesota.

Meanwhile, LAFC are up in third place with 59 points from 33 games, just four behind leaders Vancouver Whitecaps and one off debutants, San Diego. A win on the final day, coupled with a loss for San Diego, will earn them the runners-up position.

Steve Cherundolo's side were on a barnstorming run lately, winning six games in a row before running into Austin, who punctured their momentum by inflicting a 1-0 defeat upon them. Owen Wolff netted the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute as LAFC's resistance was broken late on.

It was only their eighth defeat of the season as the California outfit now aim to pick themselves up and register a win on the final day.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 clashes between the sides in the past, with LAFC winning 10 times over Colorado and losing on five occasions.

LAFC have won their last two games against Colorado. They've never won three clashes in a row against them.

The Pids have failed to score in their last two encounters with LAFC. They've never gone three in a row against them without finding the back of the net.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

LAFC are the form team here. Besides the shock loss in their last game, the California side have been solid lately and can see off an out-of-form Colorado.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LAFC to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

