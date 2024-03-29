Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on an impressive Los Angeles FC side in an important clash at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Nashville SC by a comprehensive 5-0 margin last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Rapids slumped to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game against Houston Dynamo and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have an impressive recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' three victories.

Colorado Rapids have lost each of their last five matches away from home against Los Angeles FC in the MLS but are unbeaten in their last four such games at home in a run dating back to 2019.

Colorado Rapids suffered a 1-0 defeat at home last week in the MLS and have lost consecutive matches at home only twice since the start of the 2020 season.

Since the beginning of July 2023, Los Angeles FC have scored 47 goals in their 13 victories in the MLS but have scored only nine goals in the 17 matches that they have failed to win during this period.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been fairly impressive this season and have improved since the start of their campaign. The away side is yet to hit its peak and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids have a good squad at their disposal but have not been at their best this season. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Denis Bouanga to score - Yes