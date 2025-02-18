Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC go head-to-head in a thrilling all-MLS affair in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round clash on Tuesday. The Rapids, who are unbeaten in their last five home games against Steven Cherundolo’s visitors, will be looking to extend this fine streak and place one foot in the second round.

Brazilian striker Rafael Navarro grabbed the headlines for Colorado Rapids last Tuesday as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC in their final warm-up fixture.

With that result, Chris Armas’ side finished the MLS pre-season unbeaten, picking up two wins and one draw from their three games, having played out consecutive friendly stalemates against Celaya and Queretaro preceding this run.

While Colorado Rapids will look to build on this form and kick off their Champions Cup campaign on a high, it is worth noting that they are on a run of six straight competitive defeats, stretching back to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC on September 22.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, wrapped up preparations for the new competitive calendar year on a high as they secured a 2-1 victory over Mexican powerhouse Club America last time out.

Before that, Cherundolo’s men kicked off their MLS pre-season schedule with a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes on January 25 before claiming consecutive wins over Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire respectively.

Having missed out on the Champions Cup last season, Los Angeles make their return to the continental showpiece this year after securing a third-placed finish in the MLS standings last term.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 13 clashes between the sides, Los Angeles FC boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids have picked up four wins in that time while the spoils have been shared in just one meeting between the two teams.

Los Angeles FC have failed to win their last five visits to the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, losing four and claiming one draw since a 3-0 victory in October 2018.

Colorado Rapids have lost their most recent six competing matches, conceding 19 goals and scoring four since late November.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

With a combined 16 goals scored in the last four meetings between the two sides, we anticipate another action-packed contest at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park as both of them look to secure a first-leg advantage. However, Los Angeles FC are slight favourites on paper and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2: First to score - Los Angeles FC (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Colorado Rapids)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of their last 10 clashes)

