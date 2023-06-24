Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Colorado Rapids are currently in 14th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in abysmal form so far this season. The Rapids slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have also been in poor form so far. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a slight edge over Colorado Rapids and have won 30 out of the 69 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 27 victories.

Colorado Rapids have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Los Angeles Galaxy and won their previous such game away from home by a 3-1 margin.

Colorado Rapids have picked up only 13 points from their 18 games in the MLS so far this season - the worst start to a season in the history of the club.

Los Angeles Galaxy have picked up only 14 points from their first 17 games in the MLS so far this season - the joint-lowest such tally at this stage of the season in the history of the club.

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Colorado Rapids have endured a dismal season so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Rapids have a mountain to climb in the MLS this season and will need a miracle to rejuvenate their campaign.

Los Angeles Galaxy have also struggled to meet expectations so far this season and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Los Angeles Galaxy

Colorado Rapids vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Preston Judd to score - Yes

