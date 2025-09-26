Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United will square off in MLS action on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
The home side will be aiming to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to FC Dallas last weekend. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Petar Musa and Christian Cappis scoring either side of Calvin Harris' 21st-minute strike. Andreas Maxso scored an own goal in the final 10 minutes.
Minnesota United, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Chicago Fire. Joel Waterman put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute while Dje D'Avilla doubled their lead in the 41st minute. Philip Zinckernagel made it three with 20 minutes left while Hugo Cuypers missed a late penalty that could have made it 4-0.
The loss left The Black and Blue in third spot in the Western Conference, having secured 54 points from 31 games. Colorado Rapids are eighth on 39 points.
Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Minnesota United have nine wins from the last 20 head-to-head games. Colorado Rapids were victorious eight times while three games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in August 2025 when the Rapids claimed a 2-1 away win.
- The last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with seven games seeing both sides find the back of the net.
- The Rapids' last 16 games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with 13 games witnessing goals at both ends.
- Minnesota United have lost just one of their last 14 away games in the league.
- The Rapids have won four of their last five home games across competitions (one loss).
Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota Prediction
Colorado Rapids have lost three of their last four league games, winning just one game in this run. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 11 games across competitions.
Minnesota United, for their part, saw their four-game unbeaten run in the league end in their thrashing at home to Chicago Fire.
Although one side could nick a win, backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Minnesota United
Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals