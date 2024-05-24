Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on an impressive Minnesota United side at the DSG Park on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The away side edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Minnesota United have a slight edge over Colorado Rapids and have won eight out of the 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids's seven victories.

Minnesota United defeated Colorado Rapids away from home by a 2-1 scoreline in their previous such MLS game in March 2023 - their first such victory in the club's history.

Colorado Rapids suffered their fifth defeat of the season in MLS against Real Salt Lake, ending an unbeaten run of four matches in the competition.

Minnesota United have picked up 24 points from their first 12 matches in MLS this season - six more than they have ever managed at this stage of the competition.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have been in excellent form over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Robin Lod has been impressive for his side and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Minnesota United are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-3 Minnesota United

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Minnesota United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robin Lod to score - Yes