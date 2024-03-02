Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024 

Colorado Rapids host Nashville at the DSG Park on Saturday in the MLS, looking to recover from their opening day humiliation.

The Rapids were battered 4-1 by Portland Timbers last weekend. A goal from Eryk Williamson, a brace from Antony Santos and an own goal from Samuel Vines put the Timbers four goals to the good inside the opening half, before Calvin Harris pulled one back for the visitors.

With a goal difference of -3 on matchday one, Colorado are now at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Nashville, though, endured a rather drab affair on the first day, drawing 0-0 with New York Red Bulls.

The Boys in Gold came into the fixture on the back of a 3-0 victory over Moca in their CONCACAF Champions Cup first round clash. They were supposedly headed for an easy win, but flattered to deceive. Just days later, the Tennessee outfit registered another 4-0 victory in the cup, and will be hoping to build on it this time around.

Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides before, with Nashville winning all three

Nashville have scored nine goals in three games to Colorado while conceding only thrice

Nashville's only previous visit to Colorado ended in a 3-1 win (May 2022)

Nashville have kept a clean sheet in all three official games this season

Colorado Rapids have conceded four goals in their opening game for the second year running, lost on matchday one for the third year in a row, and failed to win the season opener for the fourth consecutive season

Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Prediction

Colorado Rapids' opening day blues continued with another thrashing on matchday one of the 2024 season. The Rapids were completely exposed at the back, and Nashville will be looking to exploit the same in the upcoming game.

The Coyotes boast a terrific head-to-head record in the fixture, and following their big win in the cup, will be motivated to reassert teir dominance against the Rapids once again.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-3 Nashville

Colorado Rapids vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

