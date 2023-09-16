Colorado Rapids vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Colorado Rapids host New England Revolution at the DSG Park on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to bounce back after a series of defeats.

After losing just three of their opening 11 games, it's all gone downhill for Colorado Rapids, who've lost 10 of their next 17, winning just once.

That single victory was the 2-1 defeat of FC Dallas on 8 July, and since then, the Rapids have seen two 0-0 draws followed by a hat-trick of defeats.

Los Angeles FC crushed the side 4-0, followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United. Real Salt Lake then inflicted further damage with a 2-0 loss.

With just three wins and 19 points from 26 games, interim coach Chris Little's side are rock bottom of the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, New England Revolution are in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with 48 points from 27 games.

Lately, though, their campaign has appeared to lose steam, winning just once in their last four games, with the Revs blowing a lead to draw in their two most recent outings.

Against Austin, Emiliano Rigoni opened the scoring for New England after 27 minutes, but the visitors fought back, and the Boston outfit scored a stoppage-time equalizer.

In their next match against Minnesota, New England's Carles Gil put them ahead in the first half, but threw away their lead once again with the hosts making it 1-1 in the 93rd minute.

Colorado Rapids vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 previous clashes between the sides, with Colorado Rapids winning 20 times and losing on 18 occasions.

New England Revolution have won their last three clashes against Colorado Rapids, and six of their last seven.

Haing Colorado Rapids in their last away game, New England are hoping to secure consecutive away wins against the side for the first time in history.

Colorado Rapids vs New England Revolution Prediction

Colorado Rapids have a terrible record in the fixture in recent times, and their current form hasn't been the most promising either. New England, meanwhile, have seen a much better campaign in comparison, and have the might to continue their spectacular run against the Rapids.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-2 New England Revolution

Colorado Rapids vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New England Revolution to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No