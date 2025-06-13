Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Orlando City in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.
Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Preview
Orlando City are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side eased past Chicago Fire by a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Western Conference league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Austin FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.
Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Orlando City have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' two victories.
- Orlando City have won five of their eight matches against Colorado Rapids in all competitions and won the previous game between the two teams by a 2-0 scoreline at home in 2023.
- Colorado Rapids have lost five of their last seven matches and their last two in a row in all competitions - they had lost only three of the 12 such games preceding this run.
- After an unbeaten run of 12 consecutive matches in the regular season of MLS, Orlando City have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.
Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Prediction
Colorado Rapids are in the midst of a slump and will need to work hard to turn their campaign around. The Rapids can be impressive on their day and have a point to prove going into this game.
Orlando City have a good recent record in this fixture and will back themselves away from home on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Orlando City
Colorado Rapids vs Orlando City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes