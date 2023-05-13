Colorado Rapids vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th May 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Philadelphia Union in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side crashed out of the US Open Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Rapids eased past Sacramento Republic by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over Philadelphia Union and have won four out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's three victories.

Philadelphia Union have won only one of their five games away from home against Colorado Rapids in the MLS, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2014.

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the MLS - only New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps have better active streaks in the competition.

Following their first away win of the season against New York Red Bulls, Colorado Rapids have also managed to win consecutive MLS matches for the first time this season.

Philadelphia Union star Daniel Gazdag has converted all his 12 attempts from the penalty spot - the joint-best conversion rate in MLS history.

Colorado Rapids vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have shown flashes of their ability this season and will need a consistent run of results in the coming weeks. Daniel Gazdag has stepped up for the Union and will look to prove his mettle this weekend.

Colorado Rapids are in impressive form at the moment and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 Philadelphia Union

Colorado Rapids vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

