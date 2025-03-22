Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Portland Timbers lock horns with an impressive Colorado Rapids side in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The Timbers were held to a 1-1 draw by Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Rapids edged San Jose Earthquakes to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 15 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 11 victories.

Colorado Rapids were on a winless run of five matches on the trot against Portland Timbers in all competitions before they secured a 2-1 victory in their previous such game in September last year.

Colorado Rapids have picked up eight points from their first four matches in MLS this season - their best start to a league campaign since 2012.

Portland Timbers have won only two of their last 18 matches away from home in all competitions in a run dating back to March 2024 and have been winless in their last eight such games.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day and will look to make the most of their impressive start to the season. The Rapids have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Portland Timbers have failed to make their mark this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Colorado Rapids are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Portland Timbers

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

