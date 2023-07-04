Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Portland Timbers take on a struggling Colorado Rapids side in a crucial encounter at the DSG Park on Tuesday.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Preview

Portland Timbers are currently in 10th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Timbers suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been in abysmal form this season. The Rapids slumped to a 2-0 defeat against St. Louis City last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Portland Timbers have a good recent record against Colorado Rapids and have won 12 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 10 victories.

Colorado Rapids have lost only two of their last 14 games against Portland Timbers in the regular season of the MLS and won the reverse fixture in April this year by a 2-0 margin.

Colorado Rapids are hosting their 26th match on Independence Day in the MLS - the Rapids won 10 of their first 11 such games but have won only three of their last 14 such matches.

Portland Timbers have won only one of their last nine matches in the MLS and have failed to score more than one goal in all of these games.

Colorado Rapids have picked up only two points from their last nine matches in the MLS and have failed to find the back of the net in six of these games.

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Colorado Rapids have been in dismal form so far this season and have a mountain to climb in the coming months. The Rapids can pack a punch on their day and will need to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Portland Timbers have also struggled to meet expectations over the past month and will need to step up this week. Both teams have problems to solve at the moment and could play out a draw on Tuesday.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Portland Timbers

Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Evander to score - Yes

