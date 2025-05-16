Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Real Salt Lake in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive so far this season and will want to win this game.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Real Salt Lake are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Portland Timbers last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of San Diego FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 30 out of the 60 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 17 victories.

Colorado Rapids won their previous game against Real Salt Lake by a 3-2 margin in July last year and have not won consecutive such games against them since 2007.

Colorado Rapids have won only three of their last 10 matches at home in all competitions in a run dating back to October last year.

Real Salt Lake have played out draws in their last two matches and have managed to avoid defeat in consecutive games in MLS this season.

Real Salt Lake have won only one of their last six matches in MLS.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Colorado Rapids have a poor record in this fixture and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. The Rapids are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Real Salt Lake have issues of their own to address at the moment but have shown signs of a resurgence over the past week. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

