Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2020

Colorado Rapids are set to host Real Salt Lake at Dick's Sporting Goods Park tomorrow for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.

Colorado Rapids come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Minnesota United in their most recent match. Goals from Kei Kamara and Jonathan Lewis for Colorado Rapids cancelled out a brace from Ethan Finlay for Minnesota United.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, lost 5-2 to San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 16 of the MLS is Back tournament. A brace from Magnus Eriksson and strikes from Cristian Espinoza, Valeri Qazaishvili and Chris Wondolowski secured the win for their side.

Douglas Martinez and Damir Kreilach got on the scoresheet for Real Salt Lake, who had Marcelo Silva and Kyle Beckerman sent off in the second half.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

In 41 head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, Real Salt Lake hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost 10 and drawn 11.

In the most recent fixture between the two sides, Real Salt Lake beat Colorado Rapids 2-0, with goals from Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach securing the win for their side.

Colorado Rapids form guide: L-L-D

Real Salt Lake form guide: D-L-L

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Team News

For Colorado Rapids, centre-back Kortne Ford will miss the game due to a knee injury. Other than that, manager Robin Fraser will have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Kortne Ford

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake will miss experienced midfielder Kyle Beckerman as well as centre-back Marcelo Silva due to suspension. Forward Chris Garcia is a doubt due to an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chris Garcia

Suspended: Kyle Beckerman, Marcelo Silva

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Jack Price, Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli, Diego Rubio, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zac MacMath, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Donny Toia, Nick Besler, Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Douglas Martinez, Corey Baird

“It’s nice to start it off with Colorado, it adds a little bit of extra energy. It’s going to be exciting to get this Rocky Mountain game going." — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 19, 2020

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Colorado Rapids will depend heavily on Chile international Diego Rubio and experienced MLS campaigner Kei Kamara to provide the goals.

On the other hand, Real Salt Lake's Croatian attacking midfielder Damir Kreilach has been in good form since joining the club from Union Berlin in 2018 and will be expected to be at his very best.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1:1 Real Salt Lake

