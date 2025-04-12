Colorado Rapids vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

Colorado Rapids host San Diego at the DSG Park in MLS action on Saturday, looking to recover from their last setback. The Pids succumbed to their second loss in three games last weekend as Vancouver Whitecaps saw them off 2-0.
Brian White opened the scoring for the Canadian side in the 19th minute before Emmanuel Sabbi doubled their advantage 19 minutes later.
Chris Armas' side couldn't find a way back into the tie after the break and suffered their second loss of the top-flight campaign.
With 11 points in seven games, Colorado are down in seventh position in the Western Conference table with three wins and two draws in the bag.
On the other hand, San Diego continue to make waves in their maiden MLS season, having beaten Seattle Sounders 3-0 last weekend.
Jeppe Tverskov fired the debutants in front after only two minutes, as Anibal Godoy made it 2-0 in the 41st minute. Former Napoli star Hirving Lozano added a third goal in added time of the opening stanza as the California outfit were out of sight before the break.
It was their second consecutive victory of the campaign and a fourth overall, keeping them in second place with 14 points, just two fewer than leaders Vancouver.
Colorado Rapids vs San Diego Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first official clash between the sides in MLS.
- Having lost their last top-flight clash, Colorado could see consecutive defeats for the first time since a run of four successive losses at the end of the 2024 season.
- San Diego are looking for their third consecutive league win.
- San Diego are the most prolific side in the Western Conference with 13 goals in seven games.
- Only Austin (3), St. Louis (4) and Vancouver (5) have conceded fewer goals than Colorado (6).
Colorado Rapids vs San Diego Prediction
San Diego have truly punched above their weight this season, catching everyone by surprise with their menacing frontline to pick up points and launch a sustained title challenge. Colorado have been erratic by comparison and may not be able to stop their free-scoring visitors.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-3 San Diego
Colorado Rapids vs San Diego Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: San Diego to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes