Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

Colorado Rapids will welcome San Jose Earthquakes to the DSG Park in their MLS Western Conference meeting on Saturday.

The hosts have suffered defeats in their last six games in all competitions. In their previous outing, they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Columbus Crew. Sam Nicholson opened the scoring in the ninth minute but Crew scored thrice after conceding to record a win in the non-conference match.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league outings and recorded a 1-0 away win against Western Conference leaders Seattle Sounders on Thursday. They are in fifth place in the league table with 22 points, trailing the league leaders by four points.

With the season almost at the halfway point, the hosts, who are at the bottom of the league table, need to step up their performances to boost their chances of securing a place in the playoffs.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two charter clubs have a long-standing rivalry and have met 76 times in the MLS since 1996. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 32 wins and the hosts are not far behind with 26 wins. 18 meetings between them have produced stalemates.

The hosts are unbeaten at Saturday's venue in their last 11 meetings against the visitors and have won six of their last seven home meetings against the Quakes.

The Rapids are winless at home this season, suffering four defeats in seven games.

The visitors have just one win in their travels this season and they have scored in all but one of their eight away games in the MLS.

Six of the seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

After going unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, the Rapids have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last six games. They have suffered defeats in their last four home games as well, failing to score in the last two.

They are unbeaten at home against the visitors since 2011, so home advantage has played a crucial role in this fixture.

The visitors have been inconsistent recently and have just one win in their last four outings. They returned to winning ways in their travels after 15 games last week and will look to make it two wins in a row.

They have suffered six defeats in nine away games this season, with just one win in that period. They have failed to score more than one goal in their 11 away games against the hosts and might struggle here.

Both teams have been inconsistent this season and considering Colorado Rapids' home advantage, a defeat for them seems unlikely and the two sides are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Espinoza to score or assist any time - Yes

