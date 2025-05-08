Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Colorado Rapids will host San Jose Earthquakes at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side enjoyed a positive start to their season but have struggled for results of late and now find themselves eighth in the Western Conference with 16 points from eight games.

They suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat away at DC United in their last match, taking the lead late in the first half via a close-range header from 20-year-old Darren Yapi before their opponents turned the game on its head later in the half.

San Jose Earthquakes have also endured difficult results in the league this season but returned to winning ways emphatically last weekend, beating Portland Timbers 4-1 via goals from three different players, including team captain Cristian Espinoza, who netted a brace. They then turned their attention to the domestic cup on Wednesday night, beating Sacramento Republic 2-1 to advance to the last 16 of the US Open Cup.

The visitors sit two places and three points behind their weekend opponents in the Western Conference and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 meetings between Colorado and San Jose. The home side have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times, with their other 22 contests ending in draws.

Recent editions of this fixture have been closely contested, with both teams registering three wins and a draw in their last seven matchups.

The Earthquakes are the highest-scoring side in Major League Soccer this season with 24 goals scored.

The Rapids are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Colorado are on a three-game winless streak and have won just two of their last seven matches. They have, however, lost just one of six home games this season and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

The Quakes are on a run of consecutive victories after winning just one of their previous eight matches. They have, however, lost their last three away games on the trot and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches has produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

