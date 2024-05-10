Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids take on San Jose Earthquakes at the DSG Park on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Colorado Rapids are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Rapids eased past New York City FC by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Earthquakes defeated Oakland Roots SC by a 1-0 margin in the US Open Cup last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

San Jose Earthquakes have a good record against Colorado Rapids and have won 22 out of the 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Colorado Rapids' 18 victories.

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-L-W-W-D

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Colorado Rapids

Connor Ronan and Jonathan Lewis have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Djordje Mihailovic has completed his recovery and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Connor Ronan, Jonathan Lewis, Lalas Abubakar

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes

James Thomas Marcinkowski and Daniel are injury concerns for San Jose Earthquakes and will not be able to feature in this fixture

Injured: James Thomas Marcinkowski, Daniel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-4-2): Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Fernandez, Larraz, Bassett, Cabral; Yapi, Navarro

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yarborough; Akapo, Rodrigues, Wilson, Costa; Yueill, Gruezo, Skahan; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Pellegrino

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have shown flashes of their ability in recent weeks and will need to make the most of their recent resurgence. Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza have been impressive for the Earthquakes and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be more consistent to move up the league table. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes