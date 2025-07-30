Colorado Rapids vs Santos Laguna Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Colorado Rapids will face Santos Laguna at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. The home side have struggled for results in Major League Soccer of late, most recently suffering a comprehensive 3-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union and will now hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week.
They fell to a 4-0 hiding at the hands of the Portland Timbers in their Leagues Cup opener last season and will be targeting a positive start this time around.
Santos Laguna picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Pumas UNAM in their Liga MX Apertura opener earlier in the month, but were listless in their previous game. They were beaten 1-0 by Puebla in their last match and were fortunate not to have lost by an even larger margin after a flat performance on the road.
Like their midweek opponents, the visitors opened their regional campaign last season in embarrassing fashion as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by DC United although they ultimately made it out of their group.
Colorado Rapids vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams.
- The two teams last traded tackles in the 2011 CONCACAF Champions Cup with Santos winning the group-stage clash 2-0 at home after winning the away fixture 4-1 weeks prior.
- Neither side has won the Leagues Cup although Colorado have come closest, finishing third last year.
- Guerreros have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 competitive outings.
- Six of the Rapids' eight league wins this season have come on home turf.
Colorado Rapids vs Santos Laguna Prediction
Colorado are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six matches. They have, however, won two of their last three home games and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.
Santos, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have now lost eight of their last nine competitive outings. They have been woeful on the road in recent times with their last normal time win away from home coming back in March 2024.
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Santos Laguna
Colorado Rapids vs Santos Laguna Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Colorado Rapids
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)