Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders lock horns on Saturday. Brian Schmetzer’s visitors have won their last two visits to the Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Colorado were left spitting feathers last Sunday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Houston Dynamo, conceding a 96th-minute equaliser. Chris Armas’ men have gone unbeaten in five of their most recent seven MLS matches, winning four, since March.
Colorado have 15 points from nine matches to sit fifth in Western Conference, level on points with fourth-placed Portland Timbers.
Meanwhile, Seattle picked up consecutive wins for the first time this season as they edged out Nashville 3-0 at Lumen Field last time out. Before that, Schmetzer’s men had snapped their five-game winless run across competitions on April 13 with a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium.
With 12 points from nine matches, Seattle Sounders are eighth in the Western Conference, level on points with ninth-placed Dallas.
Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Seattle have 26 wins from their last 39 meetings with Colorado, losing eight.
- Armas’ men are winless in five matches against Seattle, losing fou, since a 1-0 victory in May 2022.
- The Sounders are winless in all but one of their last six away matches across competitions, losing four, since March.
Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Prediction
Seattle have found their feet after a bumpy start to the campaign. However, expect Colorado to do just enough to come away with the desired result in front of their home fans.
Prediction: Colorado 2-1 Seattle
Colorado Rapids vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Colorado to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Colorado’s last eight games.)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Colorado’s last 10 outings.)