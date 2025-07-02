Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2025

The Colorado Rapids will welcome Sporting Kansas City to DSG Park in the MLS on Friday. The Rapids have seven wins from seven games thus far and are eighth in the Western Conference standings. The visitors have five wins and are in 12th place.

The hosts have won just one of their last five league games. After a 3-0 home win over LA Galaxy on Wednesday, they were held to a 3-3 draw by New England Revolution on Saturday. Darren Yapi had two assists to his name in that draw.

Sporting are also unbeaten in their last two league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Erik Thommy had equalized in the 59th minute, and substitute Jake Davis was sent off in the 82nd minute.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 87 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 36 wins. The Rapids are not far behind with 30 wins, and 21 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season.

Sporting have conceded 37 goals in 20 league games, nine more than the home team.

Colorado have seen conclusive results in their last six home games, recording three wins.

Sporting, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six away games, suffering three defeats.

Five of the last eight meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have drawn five games in MLS thus far.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in four of their last six league games.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

The Rapids are unbeaten in their last two games, scoring five goals, and will look to continue that form here. They are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in this fixture, and are strong favorites.

The Wizards had registered just one win in June and will look to get this month underway with a win. They have won just two of their 10 MLS away games this season, with six of their 10 losses registered on their travels. They have failed to score in three of their last four away meetings against the Rapids.

Considering Colorado's impressive home record in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

