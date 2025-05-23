Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Colorado Rapids play host to St. Louis City at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday. Olof Mellberg’s men have failed to win their last six games on the road and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Colorado Rapids returned to winning ways last Sunday when they edged out Real Salt Lake 1-0 courtesy of a second-half strike from American forward Dorde Mihailovic.

Before that, Chris Armas’ side were on a five-game winless run — including three defeats from their previous three outings — while conceding nine goals and scoring four.

Colorado Rapids picked up five wins and four draws from their 14 MLS matches so far to collect 19 points and sit seventh in the Western Conference standings.

St. Louis City, meanwhile, were dumped out of the US Open Cup on Thursday when they fell to a 3-2 loss against Minnesota United in their round-of-16 clash at Allianz Field.

Mellberg’s men turn their attention to MLS, where they are on a run of 10 consecutive games without a win, losing seven and claiming three draws since March’s 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders.

St. Louis have picked up 11 points from their 14 league matches so far to sit bottom but one in the Western Conference table, only above last-placed LA Galaxy.

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Colorado Rapids hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

St. Louis City have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in four of their most recent five home matches, picking up three wins and one draw since late March.

St. Louis are on a run of six consecutive away games without a win in all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since a 3-0 victory over LA Galaxy on March 10.

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City Prediction

St. Louis City find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table after a stuttering start to the new campaign. They will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result. However, Colorado have been tough to crack at home this season and we are backing them to extend their dominance over Mellberg’s men.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 St. Louis City

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of St. Louis' last seven outings)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the visitors’ last seven matches)

