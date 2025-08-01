Colorado Rapids vs Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Colorado Rapids will face Tijuana at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday in the second round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The home side have had their struggles in Major League Soccer of late, but seem to have found solace on the regional stage following their win on Thursday.

They picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over Santos Laguna in their group opener, falling behind early in the second half before in-form striker Rafael Navarro netted a brace to secure maximum points for the Rapids and register his fourth goal in as many games.

Tijuana, meanwhile, got off on the wrong foot in their Leagues Cup opener on Thursday as they were beaten 5-2 by a wayward but clinical LA Galaxy side. Midfield prodigy Gilberto Mora scored a goal in either half to draw his side level twice, but Los Xolos failed to make the most of the 16-year-old's efforts as they shipped an additional three goals in the second half.

The visitors now sit 15th in the Liga MX table and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the tournament this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Tijuana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Colorado have come out on top in each of their last five competitive meetings against Mexican opposition, winning three of those games in normal time and the other two on penalties.

Tijuana conceded five goals on opening day in the Leagues Cup. Only Cruz Azul (7) shipped more.

The Rapids have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Los Xolos have been knocked out of the group stages in the last two editions of the Leagues Cup.

Colorado Rapids vs Tijuana Prediction

Colorado have lost just one of their last four games after losing five of their previous seven. They have won three of their last four games at DSG Park and will fancy their chances of a positive result this weekend.

Tijuana, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games, conceding nine goals in that period. They are underdogs heading into Sunday's game and could lose this one.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Tijuana

Colorado Rapids vs Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Colorado Rapids to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

