Colorado Rapids vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2023

Colorado Rapids will host Toluca at DSG Park on Monday in another round of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The home side have endured an overall torrid Major League Soccer campaign this season and are now on the verge of exiting the Leagues Cup. They were beaten 2-1 by Nashville SC in their group opener earlier in the week and were already two goals down before Kevin Cabral came off the bench to score a late consolation goal.

Colorado sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the tournament come Monday.

Toluca, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their Liga MX campaign but shook that off to ensure a winning start to their continental campaign on Thursday. They picked up a 4-3 win over Nashville in their first group game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Marcel Ruiz who scored a brace.

The visitors sit atop their group table with three points and only need to avoid defeat this week to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Colorado Rapids vs Toluca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Colorado and Toluca.

The hosts' last meeting against Mexican opposition came back in January when they faced Queretaro in a friendly clash in which they lost 3-1.

Toluca are one of three sides in the Mexican top-flight this season without a win in their two home league games.

Colorado have scored just three goals in their last eight games across all competitions.

The Rapids have picked up just 10 points on home turf in the MLS this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

Colorado Rapids vs Toluca Prediction

Colorado are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 14 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last nine home games and could struggle here.

Toluca have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last six games. They have won their last two away matches and should extend that run this week.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-1 Toluca

Colorado Rapids vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toluca to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last eight matches)