Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns with a struggling Colorado Rapids side in an important encounter at the DSG Park on Wednesday.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Whitecaps were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Rapids slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 12 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' 10 victories.

The nine matches between the two teams since the start of the 2018 season have witnessed three victories apiece for both sides and three draws.

Colorado Rapids have picked up only 13 points from their 18 matches in the MLS so far - their worst start to a league campaign in their history.

Vancouver Whitecaps are winless in their last 15 matches away from home in the MLS and won their previous such game in July last year.

After failing to find the back of the net in 13 consecutive matches, Ryan Gauld has scored a goal in three matches on the trot for the first time in his career.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Colorado Rapids have made an abysmal start to their season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Rapids have a good squad at their disposal and cannot afford another poor result this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best over the past month. The Whitecaps are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ryan Gauld to score - Yes

