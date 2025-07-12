Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps in an important clash at the DSG Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Whitecaps edged Valour to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Canadian Championship this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a slight edge over Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 13 out of the 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Vancouver Whitecaps' 12 victories.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won each of their last two matches against Colorado Rapids in MLS and could defeat the Rapids in three consecutive games for only the third time in their history.

After suffering only two defeats in their first nine matches at home in all competitions this season, Colorado Rapids have lost two of their last three such games.

Vancouver Whitecaps have lost three of their last four matches in the regular season of MLS - they had lost only one of their first 16 matches to start the season.

Vancouver Whitecaps have conceded 10 goals in their last four games in MLS.

Ad

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Whitecaps have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Colorado Rapids have flattered to deceive this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More