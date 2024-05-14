Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Colorado Rapids take on Vancouver Whitecaps at the DSG Park on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will look to be at their best this week.

Colorado Rapids are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Rapids slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Canadian outfit suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC over the weekend and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 12 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed 10 victories against the Rapids and will look to cut the deficit this week.

Colorado Rapids form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Colorado Rapids

Kimani Stewart-Baynes and Daniel Chacon are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Djordje Mihailovic has also taken a break from the team for family reasons.

Injured: Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Daniel Chacon

Doubtful: Lalas Abubakar

Unavailable: Djordje Mihailovic

Vancouver Whitecaps

Sam Adekugbe and Damir Kreilach have sustained injuries and will not be able to play a part for Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Injured: Sam Adekugbe, Damir Kreilach

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Larraz, Ronan; Cabral, Bassett, Fernandez; Navarro

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Vite; Gauld, White, Picault

Colorado Rapids vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps were thoroughly outplayed by Los Angeles FC last week and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Fafa Picault and Brian White can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Colorado Rapids have blown hot and cold this season and will need to make amends ahead of this match. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps