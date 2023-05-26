Colorado vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th May 2023

Colorado will entertain Cincinnati at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Colorado vs Cincinnati Preview

Colorado Rapids will welcome high-flying Cincinnati on the back of three straight defeats in Major League Soccer. The hosts were kicked out of the US Open Cup on Thursday by Real Salt Lake, who also thrashed them days earlier in league action. The 2010 MLS Cup champions face an uphill battle despite home advantage.

Rapids sit close to the bottom of the overall table - 27th out of 29 teams – with 12 points. They have won just two matches from 14, drawing six and losing six. Head coach Robin Fraser has blamed their underwhelming campaign on injuries sustained by three key players including captain Jack Rice.

Cincinnati are generating many headlines due to their impressive and near-spotless campaign this term. They sit atop the overall standings with 30 points after winning nine games out of 13, drawing three and losing one. They come into the meeting on the back of five back-to-back wins, scoring nine goals.

The Orange and Blue have also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup after defeating New York Red Bulls on Wednesday. However, the head-to-head stats between the sides lean in favour of Colorado, who have defeated Cincinnati twice in their three clashes so far. The visitors have won once in a friendly match.

Colorado vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado have conceded 12 goals in their last five matches, scoring seven times.

Colorado have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado midfielder Connor Ronan ranks third (with three others) in the assists chart with six contributed so far this season.

Cincinnati have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Colorado have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while Cincinnati have won their last five games.

Colorado vs Cincinnati Prediction

The hosts have achieved modest yields in front of goal so far, with their top scorers Michael Barrios, Kevin Cabral and Lalas Abubakar netting twice each. A different approach is needed to defy the high-octane visitors.

Cincinnati can count on their numerous goal scorers including Luciano Acosta and Sergio Santo, who boast five and four goals each. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano ranks second on the clean sheet chart with six.

Cincinnati are highly favoured to win due to their current sparkling form.

Prediction: Colorado 1-3 Cincinnati

Colorado vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cincinnati to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colorado to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes