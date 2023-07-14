Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Houston Dynamo in an important clash at the DSG Park on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Texas-based side suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against Minnesota United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in dismal form this season. The Rapids were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Colorado Rapids have a good record against Houston Dynamo and have won 15 out of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's 12 victories.

Colorado Rapids have not lost any of their last eight matches against Houston Dynamo in the MLS - the longest active run of this nature against a single opponent in the competition.

Colorado Rapids have now managed to win only one of their first 11 matches at home in the MLS this season and will look to avoid setting a record in this regard this weekend.

Houston Dynam have won only one of their 11 matches away from home in the MLS so far this season - only Inter Miami and Toronto FC have worse records in this regard.

Colorado Rapids have failed to find the back of the net in 12 matches in the MLS so far this season.

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston Dynamo have shown flashes of their potential this season but have consistently squandered the initiative away from home. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to make amends this weekend.

Colorado Rapids have endured an abysmal run this season and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday. Houston Dynamo are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Houston Dynamo

Colorado Rapids vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Colorado Rapids to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Braian Galvan to score - Yes