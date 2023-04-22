Colorado vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023

Colorado Rapids host St. Louis at DSG Park in MLS action on Saturday, looking to pick up just their second win of the season.

It hasn't been a great run for the Denver outfit so far, who have picked up just seven points from eight games and languish in the eighth position in the Western Conference standings.

Their only victory of the 2023 campaign thus far came away to Sporting Kansas as Diego Rubio's 68th-minute strike earned them all three points on matchday seven.

In contrast, league debutants St. Louis are off to a flyer, winning six of their opening eight games and sitting at the top of the table in the Western Conference.

Their two losses so far have come in their last three games alone, as they were beaten consecutively by Minnesota and Seattle Sounders. But St. Louis recovered in their last outing to hammer Cincinnati 5-1 in a statement win.

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Colorado Rapids and St. Louis as the latter are playing in Major League Soccer for the first time.

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in their last four MLS games.

St. Louis have won three of their four away matches this season, losing once, although the defeat came on their last travels (3-0 vs Seattle Sounders).

Colorado Rapids have won just once so far this season - only LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas have registered fewer (both zero).

With 20 goals scored, St. Louis are the most prolific side in the Western Conference. They've scored at least thrice in five games.

Colorado have struck only five times, making them the worst attacking side after only Sporting Kansas (2).

Colorado Rapids have failed to win any of their four home league matches this season, drawing thrice and losing once.

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis Prediction

St. Louis bounced back from their mini-slump of back-to-back losses and have their confidence restored following such a huge win in their last game.

Colorado Rapids are the clear underdogs in this encounter and, despite their best efforts, are likely to go down once more.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 0-2 St. Louis

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Louis

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes