Columbus Crew SC vs Chicago Fire FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The Eastern Conference of the MLS regular season presents yet another high-action fixture tomorrow as table-toppers Columbus Crew take on the Chicago Fire at the MAPFRE Stadium.

The Columbus Crew enjoyed a fruitful start to the MLS regular season earlier this year and will be looking to build on its position at the top of the table. The Crew lost to Minnesota United in the MLS tournament and will hope to fare better in the regular MLS season.

The Chicago Fire, on the other hand, has struggled in the MLS regular season and finds itself dangerously close to the bottom of the table. The Chicago-based outfit crashed out of the group stages in the 'MLS is back' tournament and is in desperate need of a victory.

Columbus Crew SC vs Chicago Fire FC Head-to-Head

The Columbus Crew has played a total of 43 fixtures against the Chicago Fire and has managed to win 16 games. The Chicago team has won 11 matches and 16 fixtures have seen points being shared.

Both the games played between these two sides in the MLS 2019 season ended in draws. Przemyslaw Frankowski's late equaliser handed Chicago a vital point in the previous fixture and similar heroics may be the need of the hour tomorrow.

Columbus Crew SC form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Chicago Fire FC form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Columbus Crew SC vs Chicago Fire FC Team News

Columbus Crew has enjoyed a good season

Columbus Crew SC

Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor is currently recuperating from ankle surgery and will not be available for this fixture. The home side has a strong squad and is the favourite to win this game.

Injured: Vito Wormgoor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire needs to be at its best

Chicago Fire FC

Luka Stojanovic is suffering from a ligament tear and has been ruled out of this crucial fixture. Chicago Fire is in desperate need of a victory and has to be at the peak of its powers to stand a chance against the table-toppers tomorrow.

Injured: Luka Stojanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew SC vs Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI

Columbus Crew SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Hector Jimenez; Darlington Nagbe, Artur; Luis Diaz, Lucas Zelarayan, Youness Mokhtar; Gyasi Zardes

Chicago Fire FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kenneth Kronholm; Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Fabian Herbers, Gaston Gimenez, Medran, Jonathan Bornstein; Charles Sapong, Robert Beric

Columbus Crew SC vs Chicago Fire FC Prediction

The Columbus Crew has a formidable line-up and can field one of the most potent attacking combinations in the MLS. The likes of Gyasi Zardes and Lucas Zelarayan put in impressive performances in the 'MLS is Back' tournament and will have to take it up a notch ahead of the regular season restart.

The Chicago-based outfit has to overcome several tests all across the pitch to come away from this fixture with all three points. The away side endured a disappointing tournament and has a hill to climb to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 3-1 Chicago Fire FC

