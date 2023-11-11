Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Columbus Crew side in a crucial fixture at the Lower.com Field on Sunday.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United finished in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly inconsistent so far this season. The away side ended a winless streak of three matches in the competition this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the regular season of the MLS and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Crew slumped to a 4-2 defeat in their previous playoff game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won eight out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's seven victories.

After winning four consecutive matches against Atlanta United in the MLS, Columbus Crew suffered a 4-2 defeat in the previous game played out between the two teams.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last 16 matches at home in all competitions and have lost only one of their last 28 such games in a run dating back to August 2022.

Atlanta United have won only four of their last 35 matches away from home in all competitions and have lost each of their last three playoff games on the road.

Since the end of the regular season, Columbus Crew star Cucho Hernandez has found the back of the net in each of his last four games.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction

Columbus Crew have been in stellar form this season and have been particularly formidable at the Lower.com Field. Cucho Hernandez has been impressive for the Crew this month and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day and were clinical in the reverse fixture last week. Columbus Crew have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Atlanta United

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes