Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Crew edged CF Montreal to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won seven out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's six victories.

The two teams are on an even footing in playoff matches with one victory apiece in their two encounters - the previous meeting witnessed Columbus Crew secure a victory on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate.

Columbus Crew have lost only one of their last nine matches against Atlanta United in the MLS, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-2 margin at home in August 2021.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last 15 matches at home in the MLS and have lost only one of their last 27 such games in the competition.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction

Columbus Crew have been in excellent form over the past month and have made the Lower.com Field a formidable fortress during this period. Cucho Hernandez and Christian Ramirez have stepped up to the plate for the Crew this season and will look to make their mark this week.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best against Columbus Crew over the past year. Columbus Crew are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Atlanta United

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes