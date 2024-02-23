Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS kicks off with its first round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Preview

Atlanta United finished in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sporting Kansas City last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, finished in third place in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have stepped up to the plate in recent years. The Crew edged Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory in the MLS Cup final in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against Atlanta United and have won nine out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's six victories.

After a run of only two victories in seven matches at home against Atlanta United, Columbus Crew have won each of their last three such games in the competition.

Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup last season - the reigning cup champions have opened their title defence with a victory in only two of the last seven seasons.

Atlanta United have won only four of their last 36 matches away from home against Columbus Crew in all competitions and also lost the playoffs against them last season.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction

Columbus Crew stormed their way to an exceptional MLS Cup victory last season and will look to replicate the feat in this fixture. Cucho Hernandez was in inspirational form for the Crew last year and will be intent on maintaining his run this season.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record in this fixture. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Atlanta United

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes