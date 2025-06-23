Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

Columbus Crew will host Atlanta United at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side endured a poor run of results in May and have dropped down to fourth in the Eastern Conference with 31 points from 18 matches.
They returned to winning ways last time out with a 2-1 home victory over Vancouver Whitecaps, with Ibrahim Aliyu opening the scoring after just two minutes before Diego Rossi netted the game-winner midway through the half.
Atlanta United, meanwhile, have endured a quite difficult season and are some distance behind the qualification playoff spots in the second half of the regular season. They were thrashed 4-0 by New York City in their last match, conceding the latter three of those goals in a four-minute second-half spell to register their first defeat at the hands of the Pigeons since 2022.
The visitors sit 13th in the East with just 17 points from 18 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign on track this week.
Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 23 meetings between Columbus and Atlanta. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won eight times, with their other three contests ending in draws.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2018.
- The Crew are without a clean sheet in their last 13 league outings, while the Five Stripes have failed to register any in their last 15.
- Atlanta have conceded 34 league goals this term. Only DC United (38) have shipped more in the East.
Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction
Columbus' latest result ended a six-game winless run and they will now be looking to build on that come Wednesday. They are undefeated in their last five home matches and will head into this one as clear favorites.
Atlanta, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two games since the start of April. They are one of only two teams in the league this season without an away win and could lose here.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Atlanta United
Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven regular season matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)