Columbus Crew vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th April 2024

Columbus Crew will play host to CF Montreal at Lower.com Field in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

Columbus Crew - CF Montreal Preview

The hosts have dropped to ninth place in the overall standings after failing to record a win in their last five league matches. Columbus Crew must break this trend to keep pace with the top 10 teams. However, they are only four points behind the leaders Inter Miami and could cut back the gap if they succeed against CF Montreal.

The Crew clinched their third MLS Cup last season after winning the playoffs and are hoping to achieve a successful title defense. They defeated Montreal home and away last season and could be eying a similar feat this term. However, the visitors have stunned local fans in the past, winning thrice at Lower.com Field.

CF Montreal returned to winning ways by midweek following a three-game losing streak in MLS. The Canadian side will hope to build on that momentum as they head to Columbus. However, head coach Laurent Courtois still needs to prove his team can survive away from home, as their last three defeats occurred on the road.

L'Impact are in search of their first MLS Cup. Last season they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing 20th in the overall table. Montreal’s last visit to Columbus Crew ended in a 2-1 defeat but they won in the previous trip 2-1. We expect a tough contest as each side will strive to avoid a loss.

Columbus Crew - CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Montreal.

Columbus Crew have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Montreal.

Columbus Crew have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.

Montreal have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Columbus Crew have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Montreal have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Columbus Crew - CF Montreal Prediction

Columbus Crew will be without centre-forward Christian Ramirez due to a hamstring injury. However, top scorer Cucho Hernández, who boasts four goals, is available for selection alongside Aidan Morris and Jacen Russell-Rowe – two goals each.

Matías Cóccaro has netted three times while Josef Martínez boasts one goal and three assists. Both players remain Montreal’s main attacking threat.

Columbus Crew come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 CF Montreal

Columbus Crew - CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first – Yes

Tip 4: CF Montreal to score - Yes