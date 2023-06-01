Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

Columbus Crew will be looking to pick up a third successive MLS home win when they welcome Charlotte FC to the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

The Crown are unbeaten in their last five games against the home side and will look to extend this dominant run.

Columbus Crew returned to winning ways in style as they picked up a thrilling 3-2 victory over Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.

Wilfried Nancy’s side were previously on a three-match losing streak, including a shock 1-0 loss to USL Championship side Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the US Open Cup on May 25.

The Crew have now gone three consecutive home matches without defeat, picking up seven points from a possible nine since April’s 2-1 loss against Inter Miami.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth in midweek as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Philadelphia Union.

This followed a 1-0 victory over 10-man LA Galaxy on May 28 which saw their two-match losing streak come to an end.

With 21 points from 16 matches, Christian Lattanzio’s side are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with Saturday’s visitors.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the sides, with Charlotte FC claiming one win in their previous five encounters.

Columbus Crew are yet to pick up a win against the Crown, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Charlotte have lost all but one of their last four matches, with a 1-0 win over LA Galaxy on May 28 being the only exception.

The Crew are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 home matches across all competitions, claiming nine wins and five draws since last August.

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Columbus Crew turned in another impressive home display against the Rapids on Wednesday and will head into the weekend with renewed confidence.

Lattanzio’s men have struggled to grind out results in recent weeks and we predict the Crew will pick up another win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Charlotte FC

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Columbus Crew have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games against Charlotte)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the Crew’s last five outings)

