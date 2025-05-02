Columbus Crew vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Columbus Crew and Charlotte will battle for three points in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Lower.com Field.

Ad

The home side will be looking to build on the 2-1 victory they registered over San Jose Earthquakes. They went ahead through Sean Zawadski's 29th-minute strike while Josef Martinez equalized five minutes before the break. Maximilian Arfsten scored the match-winner in the 62nd minute.

Charlotte, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to New England Revolution. Carles Gil settled the contest with his 77th-minute goal.

The loss saw the North Carolina outfit drop to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 10 games. The Crew are two points better off in second spot.

Ad

Trending

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte were victorious twice in seven head-to-head games. Columbus Crew were victorious once while four games were drawn.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in July 2024 when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

The Crew's last five league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Charlotte's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Crew's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Five of the seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Crew have won four of their last five league games (one loss).

Ad

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte Prediction

Columbus Crew are just one point behind FC Cincinnati and will be aiming for maximum points here to potentially go top of the standings. Their games have typically been keenly-contested and they have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions (five wins).

Charlotte, for their part, were on a three-game winning run prior to their loss against the Revolution. They were victorious in their most recent away game, having not won the preceding three (two losses).

Ad

Draws have been the most recurring result in this fixture but we are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Charlotte

Columbus Crew vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Crew to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More