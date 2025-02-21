Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025 

Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire will kick-start their MLS Eastern Conference campaign when they square off on Saturday. The game will be played at Lower.com Field (Ohio).

The home side have not been in action since falling to a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to New York Red Bulls in the playoffs in November 2024. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Maximilian Arfsten putting the Crew ahead 10 minutes into the second half but Dante Vanzeir and Emile Forsberg scored to put the Red Bulls in the lead with 10 minutes left on the clock. Christian Ramirez equalized deep into injury time to force penalties.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 victory over LA Galaxy in a pre-season friendly last week. Brian Gutierrez' strike midway through the first half settled the game.

The Chicago outfit were last involved in MLS action when they ended their regular season with a 3-0 defeat at home to Nashville in October last year.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have 32 wins from the last 84 head-to-head games. Columbus Crew have 28 wins to their name while 23 games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when the Crew claimed a 3-1 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Six of the Fire's seven pre-season friendlies have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of the Crew's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of the Crew's last eight league games have produced three goals or more.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Columbus Crew finished second in the Eastern Conference League regular season behind Inter Miami last term but fell at the first hurdle in the playoff. They enter this game as favorites and will be hoping to kick-start the new campaign on a high.

Chicago Fire ended their pre-season preparations with a four-game unbeaten run, winning two games. However, they are winless in the last seven head-to-head games, losing each of the last four.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Chicago Fire

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Crew to score over 1.5 goals

