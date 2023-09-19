Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2023

Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire will battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Wednesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-3 defeat away to Orlando City over the weekend. A breathtaking end to the game saw Ramiro Enrique score a brace, including a winner in the seventh minute of injury time to help his side come back from 3-1 down.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw away to CF Montreal.

The stalemate saw them drop to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 33 points from 28 games. Columbus Crew sit in fifth spot with 45 points to show for their efforts in 28 games.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Head-ro-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 81st meeting between the two sides. Chicago Fire have 32 wins to their name, Columbus Crew were victorious on 25 occasions, while 23 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2023 when Columbus Crew claimed a 2-1 away win.

Chicago Fire are winless in six games in all competitions. Their draw against CF Montreal ended their five-game losing streak.

Five of Chicago Fire's last six games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Columbus Crew have lost just one of the last 14 head-to-head games in regulation time and have won three of their last four games against Chicago Fire.

Seven of Columbus Crew's last nine competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Columbus Crew have blown hot and cold in their last few games and have been unable to build any consistency. However, they are still one of the best teams in the league on their day and come into this game as strong favorites on paper.

Chicago Fire have fared much worse and their cause is not helped by their poor record against their hosts in the last few years.

We are backing Columbus Crew to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 4-1 Chicago Fire

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Columbus Crew to score over 1.5 goals