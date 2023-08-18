Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Columbus Crew host leaders Cincinnati at the Lower.com Field on Sunday (August 20) in the MLS, looking to return to winning ways after four games.

Just before their Leagues Cup campaign, the Crew went three league games without a win, drawing twice and losing once. Their form suddenly appeared to improve in the cup, winning both group games, but were quickly brought down to earth in a 4-3 loss on penalties to Minnesota in the last 32.

Suffice to say, it has been a rough last few weeks for Columbus, who will be desperate for a victory. With 36 points from 23 games, the Ohio outfit are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati have accrued 15 points more and are leading the standings following an impressive campaign, losing only twice in 23 games. However, the Orange and Blues couldn't carry that form into the Leagues Cup, where their title bid ended in the Round of 32 in a shootout loss to Nashville.

Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the two sides, with Columbus Crew winning five and losing thrice.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in two clashes with Columbus.

Having lost 3-2 in their last meeting with Cincinnati, Columbus are looking to avoid consecutive defeats against them for the first time.

Columbus have scored at least twice in their last five meetings with Cincinnati and haven't failed to score against them since a 1-0 loss in their first game in June 2017.

Cincinnati have not kept a clean sheet in eight games across competitions

Columbus have scored at least thrice in their last two games

Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati Prediction

Columbus' attacking game has been strong lately, so the hosts should give Cincinnati a tough run for their money. The Eastern Conference leaders have kept a good record against them lately but could might have to settle for a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Columbus 2-2 Cincinnati

Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes