Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2023

With both sides seeking to end their losing streaks, Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids will face off at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday.

The hosts have lost their last three matches, while the Rapids head into the midweek clash on a run of five consecutive defeats.

Columbus Crew were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-1 loss away to Nashville on Sunday.

Wilfried Nancy’s men have now lost three consecutive games, a run which has seen them crash out of the US Open Cup following a shock 1-0 loss to Pittsburgh Riverhounds in their last-16 clash on May 25.

With 18 points from 14 matches, Columbus Crew are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with ninth-placed CF Montreal.

Identically, Colorado Rapids failed to stop the rot as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati last time out.

Robin Fraser’s side have now lost their last four games on the trot, including a 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake in their US Open Cup last-16 clash on May 25.

With 12 points from 15 games, Colorado Rapids are currently 13th in the Western Conference table, three points and one place above rock-bottom LA Galaxy.

Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 34 meetings between the sides, Colorado Rapids boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Columbus Crew have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Crew are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against Colorado Rapids, claiming five wins and two draws since June 2008.

Fraser’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their last six away matches, claiming two wins and three draws since mid-March.

Columbus Crew have lost just one of their last 13 MLS home games, claiming seven wins and five draws since last August.

Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids have suffered a drop-off in form and will both be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. Despite the Crew’s poor form, they have been solid at home this season and we anticipate them claiming all three points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

