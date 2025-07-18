Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important encounter at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Columbus Crew vs DC United Preview
DC United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Crew suffered a 3-0 defeat against Nashville SC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Columbus Crew vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Columbus Crew have a good historical record against DC United and have won 30 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 20 victories.
- Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last eight matches against DC United in a run dating back to October 2021 - their longest such run in the history of the competition.
- Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last seven matches at home in all competitions and have suffered only one defeat in their last 14 such games in MLS in a run dating back to October last year.
- DC United have lost each of their last three matches away from home in MLS - their longest such streak in a single season since a run of six consecutive defeats that ended in August 2022.
Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction
Columbus Crew are in stellar form at the moment and have made the Lower.com Field their fortress this season. Diego Rossi has been prolific for his side over the past year and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
DC United have struggled on the road this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 DC United
Columbus Crew vs DC United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes