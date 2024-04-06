Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as DC United take on an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important clash at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged CF Montreal to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Crew were held to a 2-2 draw by Nashville SC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Columbus Crew vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good recent record against DC United and have five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's three victories.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last five matches against DC United in all competitions - their longest such run in this fixture in the club's history.

Columbus Crew have won each of their last seven matches at home in the MLS - their longest such run in the competition since 2008.

DC United have played out draws in the first three matches away from home in the MLS this season and could remain unbeaten in their first four such of a campaign for the first time since 2019.

Since the start of last season, Columbus Crew have scored at least two goals in an MLS game on 24 occasions - more than any other team in the competition during this period.

Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction

Columbus Crew have been in excellent form over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Diego Rossi can be particularly effective on his day and will look to make his mark in the final third this weekend.

DC United have improved in recent weeks but are up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Columbus Crew are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 DC United

Columbus Crew vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Rossi to score - Yes