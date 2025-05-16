Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati lock horns on Saturday. Both sides find themselves separated by two points in the upper echelons of the table and this makes for an exciting watch at the Lower.com Field.

Columbus Crew were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they salvaged a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium on Thursday.

Wilfried Nancy’s men have now gone four straight matches without defeat — picking up two wins and two draws — and are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 games across all competitions since early March.

With 26 points from their 13 MLS matches, Columbus Crew are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with second-placed Philadelphia Union.

Elsewhere, Kevin Denkey came up trumps for Cincinnati last time out as he netted in the 18th minute to hand them a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC at the BMO Field.

Before that, Robin Fraser’s men saw their five-game winning streak come to an end when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against New York FC on May 4, one week before bouncing back in a 2-1 home victory over Austin FC.

Off the back of a third-placed finish in the East last year, Cincinnati have flown out of the blocks this season as they sit top of the table with 28 points from their 13 matches so far.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Columbus Crew boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cincinnati have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in seven of their eight home games across all competitions this season, claiming five wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Cincinnati have won all but one of their last five away matches, with the 1-0 loss against New York City FC on May 4 being the exception.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Columbus Crew and Cincinnati find themselves in the upper echelons of the table after a solid start to the campaign and we expect both sides to take the game to each other in search of maximum points.

However, home advantage gives the Crew a slight upper hand here and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-1 Cincinnati

Columbus Crew vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of their last six clashes)

