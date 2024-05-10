Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Columbus Crew are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Crew eased past Monterrey by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The away side edged Orlando City to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won seven out of the 14 matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have managed three victories against Columbus Crew and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Columbus Crew form guide: W-D-W-D-D

FC Cincinnati form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Columbus Crew

Evan Bush is recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this game. Mohamed Farsi has aggravated his injury and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Evan Bush, Mohamed Farsi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati

Bret Halsey was sent off against Orlando City last week and is suspended for this game. Aaron Boupendza and Yamil Asad are injured and have been sidelined for this clash.

Injured: Aaron Boupendza, Yamil Asad

Doubtful: Sergio Santos

Suspended: Bret Halsey

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (3-4-3): Schulte; Zawadzki, Cheberko, Amundsen; Farsi, Morris, Jones, Arfsten; Matan, Hinestroza, Russell-Rowe

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-4-3): Celentano; Murphy, Miazga, Robinson; Orellano, Bucha, Nwobodo, Yedlin; Acosta, Kubo, Baird

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Columbus Crew have been exceptional over the past year and will look to make the most of their form. The Crew have been slightly inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati can pack a punch on their day and have also been a formidable force this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could paly out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 FC Cincinnati