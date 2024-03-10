Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2024

Columbus Crew will host Houston Dynamo at the Lower.com Field on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 clash.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat Chicago Fire 2-1 in their league game on Saturday and had looked set to be headed toward a point before substitute Mohamed Farsi scored the winner from close range at the death.

Columbus Crew now have a foot in the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup after picking up a 1-0 win in their first-leg tie on the road last week.

Both sides created good chances to take the lead in an end-to-end outing at the BBVA Compass Stadium but failed to convert before Alexandru Matan came off the bench to slot home a late winner for the Crew.

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run of results this season but can kick-start their campaign with a comeback win this week as they look to advance to the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece for the first time since 2019.

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Columbus and Houston. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

Columbus' 1-0 victory in the last meeting between the two teams saw them pick up their first win away at Houston since 2011.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Crew are one of two teams in the MLS this season to have won their two home matches so far.

The hosts are one of three teams in the Champions Cup this season yet to concede any goals alongside New England Revolution and Mexican outfit Pachuca.

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Columbus are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won three of their last four matches. They are undefeated at the Lower.com Field since last April and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Houston, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches and have won just one of their last six competitive outings. They have lost their last three away games and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Houston Dynamo

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five competitive matchups)