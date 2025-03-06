Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo battle for three points in MLS on Saturday at Lower.com Field.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in midweek. Denis Bouanga scored a brace, while Nathan Ordaz completed the scoring with nine minutes left. Columbus now shift their attention to the league, where their last game was a 1-0 win at New England Revolution.

Houston, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 home defeat to Inter Miami. Telasco Segovia scored a first-half brace either side of a Tadeo Allende strike to give the Herons a 3-0 lead at the break. Luis Suarez scored a fourth in the 79th minute before Nicolas Ledeiro netted a consolation for Houston five minutes later.

Ad

Trending

The loss left Houston at the foot of the Western Conference with zero points, while Columbus are joint-top of the Eastern Conference with six points.

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus have nine wins from their last 29 head-to-head games with Houston, losing eight.

The two sides were paired in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16, where Columbus advanced with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Five of Houston's last seven league games have had goals at both ends.

Columbus have won their last five league games in the regular season.

Ad

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Columbus have made a two-game winning start in the league and would have been confident heading into their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie. However, they were thrashed by LAFC and have a three-goal deficit to overcome.

Houston, meanwhile have made a two-game losing start to the season, conceding six goals across both games. Columbus are the favourites and should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Ad

Prediction: Columbus 2-1 Houston

Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Columbus to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback