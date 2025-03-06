Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Columbus Crew and Houston Dynamo battle for three points in MLS on Saturday at Lower.com Field.
The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in midweek. Denis Bouanga scored a brace, while Nathan Ordaz completed the scoring with nine minutes left. Columbus now shift their attention to the league, where their last game was a 1-0 win at New England Revolution.
Houston, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 home defeat to Inter Miami. Telasco Segovia scored a first-half brace either side of a Tadeo Allende strike to give the Herons a 3-0 lead at the break. Luis Suarez scored a fourth in the 79th minute before Nicolas Ledeiro netted a consolation for Houston five minutes later.
The loss left Houston at the foot of the Western Conference with zero points, while Columbus are joint-top of the Eastern Conference with six points.
Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Columbus have nine wins from their last 29 head-to-head games with Houston, losing eight.
- The two sides were paired in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16, where Columbus advanced with a 2-1 aggregate victory.
- Their last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Four of their last six head-to-head games have seen both sides score.
- Five of Houston's last seven league games have had goals at both ends.
- Columbus have won their last five league games in the regular season.
Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
Columbus have made a two-game winning start in the league and would have been confident heading into their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie. However, they were thrashed by LAFC and have a three-goal deficit to overcome.
Houston, meanwhile have made a two-game losing start to the season, conceding six goals across both games. Columbus are the favourites and should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Columbus 2-1 Houston
Columbus Crew vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Columbus to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals