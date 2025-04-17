Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Columbus Crew will host Inter Miami at the TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their season and sit atop the Eastern Conference with 18 points from an obtainable 24 as they continue to lay down an early marker this season.

They picked up a 2-1 comeback victory over St. Louis City in their last match, falling behind just seven minutes after kick-off before goals from Steven Moreira and Diego Rossi helped secure the points for the Crew.

Inter Miami have also performed well this season as they begin an early push for the playoffs. However, they had to hold on for a goalless draw against Chicago Fire in their last match and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

The visitors sit three points and three places behind their weekend opponents in the Eastern Conference and will be keen to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Columbus and Inter Miami. The home side have won three of those games while the visitors have won two more, with their other two matchups ending level.

The visitors have won all but one of their last five league games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Both sides have conceded six goals in MLS this season, the joint-fewest in the division so far alongside St. Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Columbus and Inter Miami are the only teams in the American top flight this season yet to lose.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Prediction

The Crew have won their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last seven. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

The Herons are undefeated in their last three matches but have managed just one win in their last four. They have failed to win or score in their last two games on the road but should have enough to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-2 Inter Miami

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last six matchups)

